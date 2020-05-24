COVID-19: Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital protest against Centre's move to cancel 14-day quarantine

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): A group of resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital on Saturday organised a candlelight vigil outside their hostel to protest against the government's decision to stop putting them under 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities after finishing their duty at COVID-19 ward.

Doctors deployed for COVID-19 duty have raised objections to the new guidelines issued by the Centre.

In the last few days, several hospitals have asked their healthcare workers staying in hotels during the quarantine period to vacate rooms immediately failing which the charges paid for their overstay would be deducted from their salaries.

Speaking to ANI, Daljeet Singh, Vice President Resident Doctors, RML Hospital said, "We have gathered here today to hold a silent protest in the form of candle march against this unjust order of the government which has suddenly withdrawn our quarantine period of 14-days after COVID duty of 14 days which was previously given. Earlier, doctors who were posted in COVID wards were given a dedicated stay facility at hotels so that they can be away from our families as many may be asymptomatic carriers."

"This sudden order from the Health Ministry has completely withdrawn that dedicated facility and quarantine. They are now just providing us with the hotel facility during our duty period and after that they expect us to come back to duty and go back to our families," he added.

"We are not asking for a dedicated facility just for our own sake but for the sake of our family. Our primary demand is that the 14-day quarantine period should be given to us and it should be given ina dedicates facility so that we stay away from our near and dear ones," said Singh. (ANI)

