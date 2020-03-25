COVID-19: Doctors in Shimla are self-isolating themselves to protect families

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], Mar 25 (ANI): Since the COVID-19 outbreak, doctors, nurses and other paramedics are taking essential steps to treat the infected patients while also taking care to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the deadly infection to their families.

"I am over-cautious at the time of visiting COVID-19 suspects coming for testing," said Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, who is currently monitoring the COVID-19 isolation wards.

He said, "I refrain from meeting my 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, and am willing to make IGMC my home once a positive case is reported in the region."

"All the staff and doctors deputed to deal with Coronavirus related patients will be kept in isolation whenever needed" he added.

On Tuesday, while addressing the nation on Covid-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the efforts of all medical professionals working round the clock to treat patients hit by the deadly virus.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country climbed on Wednesday to 562, with 512 active cases according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

