Covid-19: Doctors unable to go for work after their society being sealed in UP

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): After COVID-19 hotspot Varun Vihar Enclave in Sector 28 here in Noida got sealed by the district administration, the doctors on Thursday were not allowed to move out of their society despite the government's order that health service providers will be allowed to work.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Nitin Ghonge, a resident who is serving at Apollo Hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar said: "Doctors need to go to work, but we are not being allowed to go out of our society."

Dr Sanchita Dubey, a resident who is serving at Apollo Hospital in Noida, said that the District Magistrate order states that emergency service providers will be allowed to go even from the sealed area. However, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has sealed the society and saying the keys are with the police.

"Order issued by DM is that emergency service providers will be allowed to go even from sealed areas but RWA sealed it and they are saying gate keys are with Police. We have called on 112 (UP Police emergency number) but no one is responding to our calls," Dubey said.

In Uttar Pradesh, 361 people have detected positive for COVID-19, including 27 recovered and 4 deaths. (ANI)

