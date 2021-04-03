COVID-19: Educational institutes in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed till April 15

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): All education institutes including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till April 15 in Himachal Pradesh government amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

According to the official release of the Himachal Pradesh government, students of the classes having their scheduled examinations in the near future can visit the school and educational institute to clear any doubts with the written consent of the parents and guardian.

It further said that all coaching centres preparing students for competitive exams and nursing, medical and dental colleges will remain open and ensure observance of the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government from time to time.



"Schools and institutions having residential facilities need not close their hostel facilities but must observe SOPs issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for Covid-19 prevention and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," it said.

The educational institutions, which will serve as exam centers for upcoming exams, will have to undergo proper sanitisations, as per the state government guidelines.

Teachers and non-teaching staff will, however, continue to attend their respective duties at the institutes.

Other states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana have also ordered the closure of educational institutes amid the rising coronavirus cases. (ANI)

