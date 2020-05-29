COVID-19 fallout: Migrant workers stage protest at Amritsar by-pass road demanding to return home

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Scores of migrant workers on Thursday held a protest at bypass road in Amritsar demanding to return home.

They told ANI that the Shramik Special Trains have been cancelled and they have now not left with any other option but to stay on a street.

"Yesterday, our health screening was done. We boarded a bus also but were told that our train has been cancelled. We are forced to stay on the road now. Our houses are away from this place. We request the Government to send us home," said Pulkit, one of the migrant workers while speaking to ANI.

The Indian Railways so far has transported 48 lakhs passengers to their home states through Shramik Special trains.

The Railways Ministry had said yesterday that a total of 3,543 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country in the last 26 days. (ANI)

