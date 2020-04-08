COVID-19: Faridabad notifies 13 areas as 'containment zone'

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 8 (ANI): In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, Faridabad district administration on Wednesday rolled out a notification declaring 13 areas as 'containment zone'.

These 13 areas are -- Sector 11, Sector 37, Sector 28, Village Badhkal, Green Field Colony, AC Nagar, Fatehpur Taga, Khori, Sector 16, Sector 3, Chandpur Arua, Mohna and Ranhera.

According to the Health Ministry, India has so far recorded 4312 cases of COVID-19. Out the total, 352 have been cures/discharged and 124 have lost their lives to the lethal infection. (ANI)

