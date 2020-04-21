COVID-19 fightback: Odisha approves projects worth Rs 9,100 Cr to boost economy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday informed that the state government has cleared a total of six projects worth Rs 9,100 crore in a bid to give a boost to the economy of the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the commencement of these projects would create as many as 6,525 jobs across various sectors in Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Amid the #COVID19 lockdown, #Odisha Govt has cleared six #InvestInOdisha proposals worth Rs9,100 Cr which will generate more than 6,525 jobs. The approved projects spread across steel, cement, chemical, metal & metal downstream, textile & apparel, logistics & infrastructure."

Notably, out the total projects approved by the state, the cost of two projects is Rs 8850.29 crore. (ANI)