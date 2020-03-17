COVID-19: Film theaters, bakeries and restaurants to remain closed in Kalaburagi for next week

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Kalaburagi City Corporation on Tuesday ordered that street vendors, film theaters, bakeries and restaurants in the district will remain closed for next one week as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, which has claimed one life in Karnataka.

Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi on Tuesday said that the 63-year-old doctor, who was attending the 76-year-old man -- patient who died of coronavirus here, has tested positive for COVID-19.



The doctor is among the 10 people who have been tested positive across Karnataka so far. Two more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 10 in the state.



Two fresh cases include a 20-year-old woman with a travel history to the United Kingdom and a person who came into contact with the 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who died last week from the infection.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 126 in the country. (ANI)

