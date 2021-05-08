COVID-19: FIR against Chandrababu Naidu for creating fear over N440K strain

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 crisis across the country, an FIR has been filed against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu allegedly for creating panic among public over N440K strain.

The case has been lodged in Kurnool 1 town police station under sections 188 and 505(1)(b)(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act.

One M Subbaiah from Kurnool town has registered a complaint against Naidu, stating that he has created fear among the people of Kurnool by saying that the N440K Coronavirus strain is still prevalent and is deadly as compared to other strains.



Refuting the allegations of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu about detection of N440K variant of COVID-19 virus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Minister of Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) had clarified that there was no clear diagnosis about the mutant strain in state and said Naidu is "more dangerous than COVID-19".



Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister had said that the state government has been relentlessly working to provide medical services beyond its means, but Naidu is trying to 'defame' the state image by falsely accusing the government and scaring people with false rumours.



"No confirmation has been made on the spread of N440K virus and senior scientists have also confirmed that there is no new mutant virus in the country except B.1.617...Chandrababu Naidu is trying to gain from these situations by making cheap politics around," he had said. (ANI)

