COVID-19 : FIR registered in Doda for spreading fake news

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against a person on Thursday for allegedly forwarding fake news pertaining to Coronavirus on social media.

The accused who claimed to be an RTI activist, was charged under section 188 of IPC for "posting a report of a person dying due to Coronavirus at Jammu Hospital on WhatsApp and Facebook".

"Restrictions are already in place. Forwarding of unconfirmed news and rumors on social media is a punishable offence. An FIR against the accused has been registered," Dr. Sagar D. Doifode, District Development Commissioner (DDC), told ANI.

The DDC advised the public that any news pertaining to the deaths due to coronavirus or details of infected persons should not be forwarded as they are from unconfirmed sources.

In Jammu and Kashmir, at least three people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus. According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 195.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

