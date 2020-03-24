COVID-19: Fire Department sanitises hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday undertook sanitisation work of Municipal Hospital here as the country battles to contain the spread of COVID-19.



Disinfectant sodium hydrochloride solution diluted in water was sprayed in the premises and quarantine facilities are being prioritised for the exercise.

"In the wake of COVID 19 and its continuous threat of spread, the work of sanitation of Municipal Hospital is undertaken jointly by the fire brigade. We are using Quick Response vehicle to spray disinfectant sodium hydrochloride solution diluted in water. Priority will be given to quarantine facilities to disinfect so that spread restricted," a fire brigade statement said.

Earlier, Mumbai moved to a complete lockdown mode as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a statewide curfew to curb numbers of the contagious disease. "Today, I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening " said Thackeray on Monday.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected Indian states reporting over 100 COVID-19 cases as the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) confirmed 482 cases throughout the country. (ANI)

