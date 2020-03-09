COVID-19: First confirmed case reported in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A patient from Jammu, who had been kept in isolation at the Government Medical College Hospital, has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

She, along with another patient, is admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital. The Jammu patient has a travel history to Iran.

"About 400 people are under watch in Satwari and Sarwal areas of Jammu. Anganwadi centres in these areas have been closed till March 31," informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. There have been no deaths in India due to COVID-19. The four new cases of the virus have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)