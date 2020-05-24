COVID-19: Flouting social distancing norms, farmers gather in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 outbreak, crowds were seen flouting social distancing norms at Tambigani Palle village in Kuppam Mandal on Saturday. Farmers had gathered at the yard to procure subsidised groundnut seeds.

Villagers reached the market yard by 6 am and made a beeline to the godown without maintaining social distancing. People had gathered after they received information that subsidised groundnut seeds will be supplied at the site.

Police reached the spot and asked people to maintain social distancing. Some of the policemen were also seen counselling the farmers in the market area.

In 2019, thirteen hundred quintals of subsidy seeds were supplied to Kuppam Mandal; only 899 quintals of seeds have been supplied this year. (ANI)

