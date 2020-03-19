COVID-19: Ganga Aarti at Haridwar to be live-streamed for devotees

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 19 (ANI):In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Ganga-Aarti at the 'Har Ki Pauri' Ghat in Haridwar will be live-streamed for the devotees.

This comes after the Haridwar District Magistrate, C Ravishankar issued an order prohibiting the entry of visitors to the Ganga Aarti until March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. It has been advised by the government to avoid large public gatherings.

Central and state governments have taken several precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday issued an order allowing government employees to work from home from March 19 till March 24. However, the order does not apply to employees of health, police, transport, food and water supply, electricity and sanitation departments.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 postive cases including three foreign nationals. (ANI)

