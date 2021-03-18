COVID-19: Gardens, parks in Ahmedabad to be closed from tomorrow

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19, all gardens and parks in Gujarat's Ahmedabad including Kankaria Lake and Zoo will be closed from Thursday till further orders.

To contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government yesterday decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot till March 31.

The curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 6 am starting March 17.

According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4966 active cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat. The cumulative cured, discharged and migrated cases are 270658. The death toll in the state is 4427. (ANI)