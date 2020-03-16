COVID-19: Ghaziabad DM instructs civic bodies to be on high alert

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, District Magistrate of Ghaziabad Ajay Shankar Pandey on Monday instructed all officials of Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies to remain on high alert.

According to a press release, Pandey reviewed the situation with all concerned departments for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 on Monday.

He also instructed the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation to provide complete information regarding coronavirus through the RWAs in their areas.

In addition, he gave instructions regarding the provision of soaps, prohibiting black marketing of sanitisers and masks, keeping a list of stock and prices of masks and sanitisers outside every medical store, and banning the use of biometric systems with immediate effect.

He appealed to the citizens of the district to report the information of anyone who has recently returned from abroad to the coronavirus helpline number in the office of the Chief Medical Officer and urged the people to not panic over the situation, and keep taking precautions.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

