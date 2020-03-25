COVID-19: GMC Jammu, associated hospitals suspend OPD services

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): In view of existing COVID-19 situation and to prevent the spread of coronavirus and optimize available manpower, Outpatient Department (OPD) at GMC here and its associated hospitals will remain suspended from Wednesday till further orders.

GMC administration has appealed to the general public of Jammu Division to stop "the routine walk" in OPD services at GMC and its associated hospital and consult telephonically for their aliments from the list of doctors provided separately and available on the website www.gmcjammu.nic.in of GMC Jammu.

The telephone consultation time shall remain within 10:30 am to 04:30 pm.

The doctor attending the telephonic OPD calls have been asked to follow the medical code of ethics and prescribe drugs in generic name. However, the emergency services at the hospital shall continue.

The services shall not be valid for medico-legal purposes.

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday taking the number in Jammu and Kashmir to six.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country was 519 (including 39 discharged people and 9 deaths). (ANI)

