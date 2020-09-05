COVID-19: Goa Cong accuses Pramod Sawant of visiting private hospital breaking home quarantine protocols

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 5 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of breaking the state's home quarantine COVID-19 protocol by visiting a private hospital on September 3.

The GPCC president tweeted: "Thank you Goa chief minister for a prompt reply on your COVID test done at Government of Goa Hospital on September 2. Now, will you please find out why Dr Pramod Sawant visited a private hospital on September 3 by breaking home quarantine protocol?"

Chodankar's response comes after Sawant had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The GPCC president and Chief Minister Sawant have been at loggerheads since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,896 active cases in the state.

Last month, Chodankar had alleged that the fraudulent mindset of the BJP government in the state of making a business out of people's sickness is keeping plasma donors away.

"The fraudulent mindset of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to make the business of people's sickness is keeping away the recovered COVID patients from coming forward to donate their plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane who is looting the people must remember that he will have to answer to almighty one day," GPCC president had said. (ANI)

