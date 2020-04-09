COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news

Panaji (Goa), April 8 (ANI): The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19.

The police in its circular has issued a list of instructions and has asked people to not post fake news, hate speech or misinformation in WhatsApp groups.

It has also asked people to check the source and veracity of any news/image/video/meme you receive, before posting it on the group.

The admins of WhatsApp groups have also been asked to inform the police if any member resorts to mischief and share objectionable content.



"Any violations will be dealt with firmly as per law including apprehension of the offenders and appropriate action under the preventive sections of law," mentioned the police in its circular.(ANI)

