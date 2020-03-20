COVID-19: 'Govt is monitoring the situation closely', says Punjab Health Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A day after one patient died due to Coronavirus in Punjab, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said that the current situation in the state is being monitored closely by the government, here on Friday.

"We have issued an advisory in the state of Punjab. We are monitoring the situation in the state very closely. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too is reviewing the situation as well," Sidhu told ANI.

Sidhu said that the patient died because of a heart attack. "The results of the tests are yet to arrive from Pune," he informed.

Sidhu also appealed to all people in the state that if any NRI has come to the house, neighbourhood, people must share details of those persons in order to prevent the spread. "If you have an NRI person in your house or neighbourhood, you should not hesitate in providing details of such persons. After all, it is a matter of someone's life," he added.

With regards to the woman who has been tested positive for coronavirus, Singh informed that the family has also been screened and admitted in the hospital as well.

At least two people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Punjab.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 23 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

