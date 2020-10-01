COVID-19: Govt offices in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to function with 50 pc staff in October

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 1 (ANI): All departments of the state government and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent staff strength of employees during October in the view of COVID-19, according to an order by the Odisha government.

All state government offices throughout the state will remain closed on Saturdays.

In case of detection of any COVID-19 case among the employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued by the government.



The government said that the department/office heads may decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office.

However, the essential offices/services such as Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) offices, police, fire, health and Municipal services will function with full strength.

Besides, all officials and staff involved in the Assembly's smooth functioning will attend the office on all days of the ongoing session. (ANI)

