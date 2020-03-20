COVID-19: Govt refutes rumours about 'complete lockdown' in country

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The government on Friday refuted rumours about a "complete lockdown" of the country amid COVID-19 fears.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), an audio clip of a fake phone conversation between two individuals discussing the "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on WhatsApp.

"An audio clip of a #FAKE phone conversation between two individuals discussing "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on #WhatsApp. The audio clip is FAKE and work of miscreants. Please do not forward it. #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronavirusPandemic," PIB tweeted.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

