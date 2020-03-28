COVID-19: GPO staff serves food to needy amid lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): In a noble gesture, the staff of General Post Office (GPO) along with their family members in Thiruvananthapuram came together to serve home cooked food to those who are unable to get food during the lockdown period following COVID-19 outbreak.

"We got to know that there are many helpless people who are struggling for a meal in this lockdown. We got an association-Postal Staff Quarters Welfare Association and we decided to make food from our homes and give to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, who supplied it to the needy. There are 40 families in staff quarters who all joined in our effort. We are planning to continue this initiative," said Shabeer S, Postal Assistant, GPO who took the initiative.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation apart from food from newly launched Community Kitichen are also providing food packets given by good Samaritans to the needy.

Speaking to ANI, S Srirangan, Senior Postmaster, GPO said that staff of Post Office is also planning to supply food made from the GPO canteen to Corporation.

"There are many who are in need of food during the lockdown. Considering it, from Monday we will make food from staff canteen and supply it to people in need. This will be carried out through Thiruvananthapuram Corporation " he said.

The GPO here has also launched "Mobile Post Office" for the people who are unable to visit post office during the lockdown.

"There is one mobile post office in each districts. These post office on wheels carry out withdrawals, deposits, money orders bookings, speed posts and registered letters. It has got a good response from people, " said Srirangan.

The good initiative of the staff of GPO was also noticed by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who took to Twitter to laud this initiative.

"Residents of India Postal Staff quarters in Thiruvananthapuram city are serving the poor by preparing food packets and handing it to the City Corporation authorities for distribution during the Lockdown," Union Minister tweeted along with photo of food packets served by the Postal Staff. (ANI)

