COVID-19: Gujarat HC bans public entry in court premises, negative test reports mandatory for others

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a circular banning entry of litigant public and making the screening of others mandatory.

"It is hereby informed to all the concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, following directions have been issued by the Chief Justice on the recommendation of the Standard

Operating Procedure Committee constituted to be effective from January 5, 2022, for the said purpose," reads the High Court circular.

There shall be no entry for the litigant public to the High Court premises, said the order.



The circular said that the party-in-person shall be allowed entry to the Court premises only on production of a certificate issued 48 hours prior to the date of hearing, certifying that such person has tested negative for COVID-19. The canteen of the Court premises has also been closed.

"Screening of all persons entering the Court premises shall be mandatory and only such of those persons found to be asymptomatic will be permitted entry into the Court premises. Persons entering the Court premises shall strictly follow social distancing and cooperate with the medical screening team," added the circular.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 3,350 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases reached over 10,000 in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 50 new Omicron cases were reported in the state, taking the active tally to 92. The total Omicron cases in the state have gone up to 204 with 112 recoveries. (ANI)

