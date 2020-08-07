COVID-19: Gujarat reports 1,074 new cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Gujarat reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

State Health Department said on Friday that the total count of cases has risen to 68,885 including 14,587 active cases, 51,692 cured/discharged and 2,606 deaths.

Across the country, a total of 20,27,074 cases have been reported of whom 6,07,384 are active cases. (ANI)

