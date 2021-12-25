COVID-19: Gujarat reports 6 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 49

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): With six new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the total cases in the state climbed to 49, the state health bulletin informed.

Meanwhile, the state logged 179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative cases to 8,29,182. The active cases in Gujarat now stand at 837.



The state also witnessed two COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Gujarat now stands at 10,113.

As many as 34 people recovered from the infection in the state in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415. (ANI)

