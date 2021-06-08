Covid-19: Gujarat waives off property tax for cinema halls, gyms

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a complete waiver of property tax for cinema houses, multiplexes, and gymnasiums, for a period of one year from April 1 this year to March 31, 2022., in view of the Covid pandemic, the chief minister's office said on Tuesday.



The decision was taken in the working committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

It has also been decided in the committee meeting that such cinema houses- multiplexes and gymnasiums will also be exempted from the fixed charge in the electricity bill and will be charged only on the actual electricity consumption.

"In a major relief to the Cinema Halls, Multiplexes and Gymnasiums impacted by the Corona pandemic in the State, CM Vijay Rupani announces a complete waiver of Property Tax and Fix Charges on Electricity Bills for one year between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted. (ANI)

