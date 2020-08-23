COVID-19: Guwahati streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

Dispur (Assam) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Streets across Guwahati wore a deserted look on Sunday, while a weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 was observed in Assam following the guidelines issued by the state government on August 14.



On August 14, issued new COVID-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31.



"All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday. Inter-District movement of passenger vehicles and people are allowed between Monday and Friday only. Inter-District movement of vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent capacity," the state government order read.



"City buses are allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID19 protocols and social distancing and with 50 per cent capacity. Public transport is allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing with 50 per cent capacity," it further read. (ANI)