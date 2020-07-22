COVID-19: Haryana govt designates one central, three district jails for male prisoners under judicial custody

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Haryana government has decided to designate one central and three district jails as Special Jails for male prisoners under judicial custody.

These Special Jails (temporary jails) will be for prisoners, under judicial custody, in the state till their COVID-19 report comes, according to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Haryana government has decided to designate one Central Jail and three District Jails as Special Jails (Temporary Jails) with immediate effect to keep all the new male prisoners, under judicial custody, in the state till their COVID-19 report comes," Khattar's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. (ANI)

