COVID-19: Haryana restricts physical attendance to 50 pc in govt offices

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, the state government has restricted physical attendance to 50 per cent at all the government offices.

In an order addressed to administrative Secretaries, heads of departments, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors and registrars of all the universities in Haryana, the Chief Secretary said: "Officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below be allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual overall strength.

However, the concerned Divisional/ Wing Heads, who are asked to make roster in the order, can call for more than 50 per cent physical attendance of any of the categories in their wings, if required on administrative grounds."



It further said that all officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on regular basis. While those residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is de-notified.

Officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of mask, physical distancing, use of sanitizer and frequent hand washing with soap and water, it added.

"Large number of corona positive cases have been reported in the state in recent time. In view of health and safety of employees, it has been felt necessary to issue following directions to be implemented by all the Government offices/departments etc," read the letter.

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

There are as many as 33,817 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry today. (ANI)

