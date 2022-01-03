COVID-19: Haryana's colleges, universities closed till January 12

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 3 (ANI): All universities and colleges shall remain closed till January 12 for students, the Haryana Higher Education Department said on Sunday in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The staff shall attend colleges/universities as usual and online classes will take place regularly.

The official order read, "All Universities and Colleges (whether State/Government or Private) shall remain closed till 12.01.2022 for students. However, the staff shall attend colleges/ Universities as usual and online classes will be taken by faculty from institutions as per the time table. Principals will ensure that the classes are held online regularly."

"COVID protocol shall be adhered to in toto by staff including wearing of masks and vaccination. Recruitment exams and entrance exams will continued to be held in Universities," the order read.

Students are allowed to remain in hostels subject to strict observance of COVID appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing.



Haryana reported 577 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday. With this, the total number of infections in the state rose to 7,74,917 including 2,400 active cases.

The state reported no fresh fatalities from the virus thereby maintaining the death toll at 10,064.

As many as 84 recoveries were reported on Sunday thereby taking the total recoveries to 7,62,430 in the state.

Of the 33,841 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent was observed.

As many as 1,07,196 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours including 39,423 beneficiaries who received their first dose and 67,773 beneficiaries who received their second dose. With this, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state reached 3,46,46,394. (ANI)

