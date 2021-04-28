COVID-19: Haryana's oxygen allocation increased to 323 MT from 162

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in many states due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has increased the oxygen quota of Haryana to 323 metric tonnes (MT). The quota was previously 162 MT.

Over the last few days, the state government directed all factory owners in the state to deposit cylinders in their possession to the government in view of a shortage in hospitals.



The state government had also demanded 20,000 Remdesivir injections from the central government and 40 MT of oxygen per day from the Jamshedpur plant in Jharkhand.

The Haryana government, in a statement on Tuesday, said: "Haryana government has a shortage of 20,000 Remdesivir injections and has requested the central government in this regard. Out of these, 1000 vaccines were delivered today while 3,000 vaccines will be available tomorrow. Out of 20,000 injections, 10,000 will be for private hospitals and 10,000 for government hospitals."

As per the state health department, there are currently 84,129 active cases in Haryana. As many as 3,59,699 recoveries and 3,926 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

