COVID-19 has given us opportunity to develop new protocols in every field, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The COVID-19 crisis has given us an opportunity to develop new protocols in every field just like post-world wars, the entire world worked in the new world order and changed itself, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Post world wars the entire world worked on the new world order and changed itself. COVID-19 has also given us a similar opportunity to develop new protocols in every field. This opportunity should be grabbed by the world if we want to develop a resilience system for the future," said PM Modi while delivering an address at the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

The Prime Minister said that things like community gatherings, sports activities, education and recreations are not the same as before. The biggest question before the entire world is how to restart.

"The restart will not be possible without a reset. A reset of mindset, processes and practices. I think the historic reconstruction efforts after the two world wars can give us several lessons," he added.

"During the lockdown, many cities saw clearer lakes, rivers and air. So many of us could listen to the chirping of birds that we did not notice earlier. Can we not build sustainable cities where these features are norms and not an exception?" said PM Modi.

"It has been our endeavour in India to build urban centres which have the amenities of a city but the spirit of the village," he added.

Established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in discussions leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy.

The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, followed by a second edition in Beijing, covering issues such as global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change and inclusion. (ANI)