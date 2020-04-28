COVID-19 has made it difficult to manage cancer care, says Oncologist

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the lockdown in the country, patients suffering from cancer are at a higher risk, the oncologist said that COVID-19 has made it difficult to manage the cancer care delivery system.

A recent report-- 'Cancer Care Delivery Challenges Amidst Coronavirus Disease - 19 (COVID-19) Outbreak' published in the journal of Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention has pointed out that cancer patients are more susceptible to coronavirus than individuals without cancer as they are in an immunosuppressive state because of the malignancy and anticancer treatment. Oncologists should be more attentive to detect coronavirus infection early, as any type of advanced cancer is at much higher risk for unfavorable outcomes.

Author, Dr Abhishek Shankar, assistant professor in the department of radiation oncology at Lady Hardinge Medical College said that coronavirus has made it difficult to manage the cancer care delivery system.

"As we are having a lockdown in the whole country, patients can't travel from one place to another. About 95 percent of the cancer care services are restricted to the urban areas but we also know that 70 percent of the people live in rural areas. So, there is a lot of disparity in cancer care. For cancer patients, stress is more disturbing for the patient rather than cancer itself," Dr Shankar told ANI.

He added that in this situation, it is very difficult to manage these people as they are unable to come to the hospital as we are running only emergency services.

Talking about the report, Dr Shankar said, "We have published the paper on cancer care delivery, although guidance is that you shouldn't delay and you should continue with the treatment. But there are many challenges that are coming right now. We have also advised cancer patients about the precautions they should take. Also, patients need to verify social media messages coming in from a credible source like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and WHO."

Furthermore, he suggests that persons suffering from cancer should get treated from nearby hospitals and try avoiding the delay.

The cancer specialist remarked that it is a dilemma for healthcare professionals as well as patients because there is an issue regarding what to follow and what not to. "To date, there is no scientific guideline regarding the management of cancer patients in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak," Dr Shankar informed. (ANI)

