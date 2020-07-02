COVID-19: HC extends all interim orders passed by courts, tribunals in Kerala till August 3

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): Kerala High Court has extended the operation of all interim orders passed by courts and tribunals in the state till August 3, in view of the fact that the COVID-19 situation has not changed since the passage of its last order on the issue.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justices CT Ravikumar and Shaji P Chaly observed that the situation has not changed in Kerala. "On the other hand, the number of COVID cases are increasing," the bench noted.

After noting the submission made by additional advocate general Ranjith Thampan that the earlier order to extend interim orders may be further extended by another month, the high court effectively extended all interim orders passed by courts and tribunals in the state till August 3.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had on March 25 extended all interim orders, in view of the first phase of the national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequently, this order was further extended on March 30 and, on May 18 thereafter. (ANI)

