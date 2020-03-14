COVID-19: Health help desk at Hubli railway station

Hubli (Karnataka)[India], Mar 14 (ANI): A special medical help desk was set up at the railway station here in order to spread awareness on the Coronavirus.

As of now, no positive case of Coronavirus has been reported in the Hubballi-Dharwad division.

"We have taken certain steps such as (organising) awareness programs and have put up posters and video/audio clippings are playing continuously," one of the workers at the desk told ANI.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered shutting down for a week of all places/activities where people gather in large numbers including swimming pools, shopping malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls, etc.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 84, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

