COVID-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines for offices, only asymptomatic staff allowed

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Saturday issued guidelines for preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in offices and said that staff and said that only asymptomatic staff and visitors should be allowed.

As per the guidelines, mandatory sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening provisions at the entrance should be ensured, there should be separate entry and exit for officers, staff, and visitors.

"Only asymptomatic staff and visitors should be allowed. Officers, visitors, staff to be allowed entry only if wearing masks, there should be specific markings with sufficient distance for queue management and social distancing norms. There should be regular cleaning and disinfection and safe disposal of face covers, masks and gloves," reads the government's guidelines.

"Officers and staff residing in containment zone to inform supervisory officer and work from home. Ensure regular supply of hand sanitisers, soap, running water in washrooms. Limited number of people in elevators and video conferencing meetings should be adopted," the Health Ministry said.

Moreover, drivers residing in containment zones allowed to drive vehicles.

The Ministry has also informed about the closure of workplaces -- In case of one or two COVID-19 cases, disinfection procedure will be followed for places/areas visited by the patient in the past 48 hours. There is no need to close entire office building or halt work in other areas and work can be resumed after disinfection as per protocol.

In case of a larger outbreak or potential emerging cluster, building/block to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection. "Work from home for the entire staff, till the building/block is disinfected and fit for re-occupation. Risk assessment, isolation, and quarantine of contacts, case referral and management," it said. (ANI)

