COVID-19: Heavy security in Delhi amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Heavy security has been deployed in several areas of the national capital, including Jafrabad and Shaheen Bagh, amid complete lockdown in a bid to tackle COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi Police had earlier cleared the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area where people had been staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December last year.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown.

There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 471 in India including nine deaths, the ICMR said. (ANI)

