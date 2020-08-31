COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh reports total 5,983 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], August 31 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have touched 5,983, informed the state's health department on Monday.

Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 1,475 cases are active, 4,431 patients have recovered and 33 people have succumbed to the virus.

India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469. The coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 3,621,246 including 781,975 active cases, 2,774,802 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)