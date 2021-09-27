COVID-19: Himachal's Norbulingka Institute turned into containment zone after 35 people found positive

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Dharmshala, Norbulingka Institute, an institute of Tibetan art and craft at Sidhpur near Dharamshala, turned into a containment zone by the district administration after 35 persons found COVID-19 positive.

"A total of 88 people have been tested positive in the last ten days. Norbulingka Institute has been converted into a containment zone. COVID-19 positive cases are being observed in CTA, Tibetan Children Village (TCV) and Mcleodganj also. We have a task force to deal with the COVID-19 cases as the number concerned is beeping up. The task force has convened by all the Tibetan community are informed to have a regular examination and testing," he added.

Dawa Phunkey, director of Delek Hospital said, "In Norbulingka Institute, we have 35 positive cases and in the COVID-19 care centre in Tibetan reception centre, we have 33 cases and a few in TCV school." (ANI)

