COVID-19 hits BJP headquarters, affects poll preparation in Bihar

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nath, General Secretary Devesh Kumar and others.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Four-five days ago, a man came to the BJP office, about whom we came to know that he is corona positive, after this, all those who came in contact with him sent to quarantine and were tested for COVID-19. In rapid testing, 24 BJP office bearer, staff found positive."

"As a responsible party, we have first gone for full sanitisation of Party office and also closed it for two days. Most of the people who have been tested positive do not have any symptoms," added Jaiswal.

A senior leader of BJP from Bihar told ANI on the condition of anonymity that COVID -19 cases in BJP office may increase and also said that poll preparation of party in state partially affected due to big number of COVID-19 in BJP headquarter Patna.

These days BJP leaders including Union Minister from Bihar addressing a virtual rally in different Assembly constituency of state daily basis but from today, virtual rally suspended temporarily as COVID-19 has hit state BJP headquarters.

Recently Opposition party of Bihar Including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) demanded that Bihar election should be postponed due to such pandemic and even NDA allies Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan support the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demand.

243 Assembly seats of Bihar Assembly election is due in the month of November this year and NDA has already started poll preparation in the state, especially BJP, which is reaching masses and seeking vote for NDA in upcoming Assembly election through the virtual rally. (ANI)

