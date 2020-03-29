COVID-19: Holy mass suspended at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital has suspended all holy masses and congregations till further notice.

"As a precautionary measure, the Archbishop of Delhi has suspended all holy masses and public devotions in the Sacred Heart Cathedral till further notice," read a poster outside the church.

The poster added: "We continue to pray for the COVID-19 victims."

Earlier on Saturday, several churches in Goa had announced that masses and prayers will be live-streamed and telecast on local TV channels and have urged people to stay at home during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, George Anthony Swamy on Sunday said that the churches have started live streaming of prayers sessions to avoid gathering of people during the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has infected 979 people across the country. (ANI)

