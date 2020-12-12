COVID-19: Hospitals prepared if 2nd wave arises, says K'taka Health Min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister, Dr. K.Sudhakar, on Friday said hospitals are well prepared for COVID-19 treatment in case the second wave of pandemic arises.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "State is well prepared for the possible second wave of the pandemic. 10 district hospitals and 30 taluk hospitals have been provided with Rs. 37.72 crores for procuring oxygen generator and other types of equipment."

He was speaking at Vidhana Soudha after a meeting with the task force committee.

The Minister said that Deputy Chief Minister, Govind Karjol has been newly appointed as chairman of the task force committee and points have been discussed to contain the spread of the infection for the next 3 months.



"Rs. 11.32 crore has been set aside for purchasing rapid antigen kit and Rs.22.50 crore have been earmarked for medicine purchase for the next 90 days", he said.

"The Government rate for Remdesivir is Rs. 1,800. We have received complaints that some private hospitals are overcharging for this medicine. Action will be taken against such hospitals under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act", said Dr. Sudhakar.

Later, the minister also held a COVID review meeting with officials of 10 districts including Bengaluru urban.

The Minister said that keeping in view the possible second wave of COVID-19, they have ordered to restrict public gatherings like, new year celebrations.

"We have also instructed to keep minimum gatherings from December 20 till January second week", said the Minister. (ANI)

