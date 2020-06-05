COVID-19: Hyderabad based company, Genomelabs launches Ayush Kwath to boost immunity

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Considering the importance of immunity-boosting measures in the wake of COVID -19 outbreak, Hyderabad-based Genomelabs, a leading company in nutrition, fitness, wellness and lifestyle products on Thursday launched an Ayush Kwath.

The formulation made of herbs Tulsi (basil leaves), Dalchini (cinnamon bark), Sunthi (dry ginger powder) and Krishna Marich (black pepper) called "AYUSH KWATH".

P. Nagaraju, Managing Director, Genomelabs Bio Private Limited said, "Ayush Kwath boosts immunity to fight COVID-19, it is recommended by Department of Ayush. As per the reports, coronavirus has been found to be fatal for a number of people of the world with weak immunity. There are many herbs in the traditional Ayurveda system that helps to boost immunity and prevent many diseases."

"According to health experts, while coronavirus reduces the immune system of the infected person, it has also been observed that mostly it targets people with low immunity. Expert advises if our immune system is improved and become stronger then the effect of infection reduces and so as COVID 19," he added. (ANI)

