COVID-19: Hyderabad Police books more than one lakh people for not wearing face masks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police has registered more than one lakh cases against people for not wearing a mask in public places amid COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Government of India and also Government of Telangana has said that wearing a mask is compulsory for all in public places to control the spread of coronavirus. In Hyderabad City, most of the people are wearing a mask, but there are few instances where people are not wearing a mask so here police enforcement comes into the picture and we are using three main methods to book the people who are not wearing masks," Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City told ANI.

"In Hyderabad City, we are booking more than a thousand cases for violation by not wearing a face mask. Only Traffic Police is booking around 500 to 600 cases. And law and order police is also separately booking cases. So, in that way, it must be more than a lakh cases as of now," he added. (ANI)

