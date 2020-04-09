COVID-19 : Hyderabad Police Commissioner inspects containment zones

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday inspected the COVID-19 containment zones in the city and reviewed the situation in these areas.

"Today, Hyderabad police along with senior officers of GHMC inspected the containment zones in city. As the name suggests containment zone is basically an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.12 to 15 areas have been identified in which we have constructed 8 feet to 10 feet barricade, basically to restrict and prevent the movement of people," Kumar told ANI.

"We are ensuring that all the essential items are made available to roughly 4000 to 7000 households in each of these containment areas. There is full support and cooperation from the community because they are aware that this is for their safety, for the safety of their family members, their Colony, the safety of the city and safety of the country," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Telangana has so far reported 427 cases, out of which 35 people have recovered.

With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Among the total cases include 5,218 active cases, 478 cured, discharged, and migrated cases and 169 deaths. (ANI)

