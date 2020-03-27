COVID-19: Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid closed for devotees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Mecca Masjid here has been closed for devotees, as a preventive measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

All religious places are closed for devotees in light of 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Muslim clerics have also made an appeal to all the people to offer prayers at their houses itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

