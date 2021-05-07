COVID-19: IAF airlifts oxygen containers from Singapore, Bangkok to Panagarh in Bengal

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): As India continues its battle against COVID-19, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday airlifted 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok to Panagarh Air base in West Bengal.

According to Indian Embassy in Thailand, the aircraft is also carrying 30 concentrators donated by the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"5th consignment of cryo O2 tanks airlifted today from #Bangkok by Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft. The aircraft is also carrying 30 concentrators donated by India-Thai Chamber of Commerce. Thank you @ITCCBKK," India in Thailand wrote in a tweet. Domestically, IAF's C-17s airlifted 2 cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar and 4 from Chandigarh to Ranchi.

Other C17s are bringing 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Hindan to Ranchi, 6 from Lucknow, Bareilly and Agra to Ranchi and Jamnagar, 4 from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, 4 from Bhopal to Jamnagar and Ranchi, 2 from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, 2 from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar and 4 from Nagpur to Bhubaneswar, according to a statement.

In addition, IAF An-32 airlifted 3 ton oxygen plant load from Ahmedabad to Dimapur, 28 ventilators from Palam to Mumbai and 40 oxygen concentrators from Delhi to Hyderabad.

Moreover, IAF C130s airlifted 16 ton load and 52 passengers from Legpui to Patna for setting up a field hospital there. Another C130 is bringing oxygen concentrators from Palam to Guwahati and Jorhat.

An IAF IL 76 airlifted 155 ventilators from Delhi to Mumbai. "Another IL 76 is bringing 150 oxygen concentrators from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, and another one is transporting 180 oxygen cylinders each (total 360) from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram and Yelahanka."

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. (ANI)