COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): As the country's healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Force's IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar.

As per a statement from the IAF, another one is transporting three containers from Singapore to Panagarh.



Within the country, an IAF C-17 airlifted four oxygen tankers from Nagpur to Bhubaneswar, four from Vijaywada to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi, two from Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar.

C-17s are in the process of transporting four oxygen tankers from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Agra to Jamnagar, three from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, four from Gwalior, Bhopal and Chennai to Ranchi and Jamnagar and six from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar.

India on Monday registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, the union health ministry informed. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575, including 2,46,116 deaths, 37,45,237 active cases, and 3,53,818 recoveries. (ANI)

