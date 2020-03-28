COVID-19 : IAS Association contributes Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The IAS Association has decided to contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund.

"IAS Association decides to contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combat COVID-19. All members to contribute at least a day's salary also. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win this fight against COVID-19," the association stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of the PM-CARES Fund and urged people to make donations to support the government in the fight against coronavirus.

"Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. People from all walks of life can donate to this fund," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead," he added.

Prime Minister also said that PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations that will help enhance India's disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.

"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities & encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," he added.

He further said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."

Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

